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Patrick Tranel – Soybean Research Profile
8 days ago
Patrick Tranel, Tom and Peggy Ainsworth professor, Crop Sciences, University of Illinois. Why did you decide to pursue a career that includes soybean research?. I grew up on a farm, so like most farm kids, I saw weeds everywhere. As I became more educated about them, it amazes me how adaptable weeds are and how they evolve to whatever we try to do to control them. I feel as if I’m studying evolution – I study how weeds evolve in response to our attempt to get rid of them. It’s exciting from a scientific perspective. And from a practical standpoint, the better we can understand how weeds adapt, the more we can design sustainable management strategies.