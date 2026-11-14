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LeRoy “Lee” Van Tol, 92, of Sanborn
By Northwest Iowa Now,13 days ago
A memorial service for LeRoy “Lee” Van Tol, 92, of Sanborn will be held on Tuesday, November 17th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Christian. Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will also be held at the Christian Reformed Church on Monday, November 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at 9:00 a.m., prior to the service on Tuesday, at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA. The Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.