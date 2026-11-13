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Two men reportedly passing a crack pipe discover Precinct 2 deputies also pass along arrest warrants.
10 days ago
Deputies Arrest Two Individuals on Outstanding Warrants. On November 9, 2026, deputies were dispatched to the 8300 block of Broadway Street in reference to a suspicious person call involving individuals reportedly passing a crack pipe. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the individuals and conducted identification checks. One male was...
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