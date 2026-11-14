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Yesterday in Pasadena: Friday, November 13th 2026
13 days ago
Pasadena police are asking for help locating 18-year-old Leilani Rodriguez, and Precinct 2 deputies arrested two men after a suspicious-person call on Broadway Street. FEMA and the FCC plan a radio and television alert test at about 2:20 p.m. November 17; it will not go to mobile phones. Pasadena High’s Little Shop of Horrors runs November 12, 14 at 7 p.m., and youth basketball registration closes Friday. Armand Bayou Nature Center is offering free admission through Sunday for visitors who bring a clean recyclable bag or water bottle. Nineteen items in all.