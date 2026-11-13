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UH-Clear Lake is seeking employer panelists for a November 18th marketing and communications discussion.
9 days ago
Join UHCL as a panelist and share your career insights with students exploring opportunities in marketing, communications, public relations, digital media, and related fields. 📍 Garden Room (Bayou Building 1510) Help inspire the next generation of professionals while highlighting your organization and industry expertise. Submit your interest form here:...