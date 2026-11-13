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2027 Open Season Exchange: Kevin Moss answers the questions every fed is actually asking
By Terry Gerton,10 days ago
Federal employees have a lot to sort through during Open Season, from premium increases and benefit changes to provider networks and prescription drug coverage. To help cut through the noise, we put Consumers’ Checkbook Senior Editor Kevin Moss through a rapid-fire round of some of the most common benefits questions facing feds this year.