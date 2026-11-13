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2027 Open Season Exchange: DHA’s Dan Gall on advancing access to care
By Anastasia Obis,10 days ago
The Defense Health Agency wants to address some of the challenges TRICARE beneficiaries face when seeking access to care. One initiative includes testing a referral-free healthcare option and developing tools to help patients find providers with available appointments. Launched earlier this year, the TRICARE Prime demonstration project lets eligible TRICARE...