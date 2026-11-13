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2027 Open Season Exchange: Consumers’ Checkbook’s Kevin Moss on not leaving money on the table during Open Season
By Drew Friedman,8 days ago
As federal and postal employees and retirees head into Open Season this year, they are facing a familiar challenge: how to balance rising premium costs with maintaining the benefits they need for the upcoming plan year. And on top of the fluctuating costs and benefits, around 38,000 federal employees and...