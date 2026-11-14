undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Daley Rice (Pawnee) and Jaslene Garcia-Howell (Pawnee) Post Matching Double-Doubles as Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Tops Hutchinson 64-57
By NDNSPORTS STAFF,12 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Daley Rice (Pawnee) and Jaslene Garcia-Howell (Pawnee) posted matching double-doubles on opposite sides Friday, as Northeastern Oklahoma A&M beat Hutchinson 64-57 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in the Hutch Classic. Rice started and played all 40 minutes for NEO A&M, shooting 3-of-11 from the field, 2-of-9...