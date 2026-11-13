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Margie Stevens (Oneida) Posts Double-Double of 18 Points and 10 Rebounds as Wisconsin Lutheran Rolls Past Marian 74-48 in NACC Opener
By NDNSPORTS STAFF,8 days ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Margie Stevens (Oneida) recorded a double-double Wednesday night as Wisconsin Lutheran College opened Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play with a 74-48 win over Marian University at Sadoff Gymnasium. Stevens started and led the Warriors with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes. She...