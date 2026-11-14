undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Treysen Eaglestaff (Cheyenne River Sioux) Scores Team-High 16 Points as UC San Diego Falls at Utah State 120-82
By NDNSPORTS STAFF,12 days ago
LOGAN, Utah — Treysen Eaglestaff (Cheyenne River Sioux) scored a team-high 16 points as UC San Diego lost 120-82 at Utah State on Friday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Eaglestaff started and played 26 minutes, shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range for 16 points, with 3 rebounds and 1 assist, and he did not commit a turnover.