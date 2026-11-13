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KEEP WALKING FILM | JOHNNIE WALKER X SABRINA CARPENTER
7 days ago
We have shared before about Sabrina Carpenter and her global partnership with Johnnie Walker. Today, we share that she is in a new film directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash, Babylon). In a Keep Walking Film, the film showcases the evolution she navigated as an artist while doing this alongside Johnnie Walker’s iconic Keep Walking philosophy. It’s also worth noting that she launched her signature Go Go Highball and limigted edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle a few months back.