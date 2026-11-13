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Trent Thompson (Mvskoke Nation) Posts Double-Double With 21 Points and 10 Rebounds as Hesston Falls to Central Christian 75-69
By NDNSPORTS STAFF,10 days ago
HESSTON, Kan. — Trent Thompson (Mvskoke Nation) posted a double-double on Thursday night as the Hesston College Larks fell to Central Christian College, 75-69. Thompson started and played 38 minutes, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-3 from three-point range and 6-of-8 at the free-throw line. He added 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals.