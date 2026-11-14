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M. John Harrison makes history as first sci-fi author to win the Booker Prize
By Andrew Limbong,13 days ago
M. John Harrison has become the first science fiction author to win the prestigious Booker Prize, for "The End of Everything," in a milestone for the genre. Every year, the Booker Prize honors the best fiction published in the U.K. and Ireland. It is one of the highest achievements in English-language literature. Past winners include Salman Rushdie for "Midnight's Children," Hilary Mantel for "Wolf Hall" and Kazuo Ishiguro for "The Remains Of The Day." This year, the prize went to M. John Harrison's "The End Of Everything," and it is the first science fiction novel to win the Booker in the prize's nearly six-decade history. What took so long? What's it mean for the genre? NPR's Andrew Limbong is here. Andrew, thanks so much for being with us.