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Plainview School breakfast and lunch menus - November 16-19, 2026
13 days ago
Sausage Biscuit, Fruit, Cereal, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. French Toast Sticks, Fruit, Cereal, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Pork Rib Sandwich, Vegetables, Fruit, Salad Bar, Milk. Steak Fingers, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Fruit, Salad Bar, Milk. Wednesday, November 18. Chicken Nuggets, Vegetables, Fruit, Salad Bar, Milk. Thursday, November 19. Holiday Meal: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes,...