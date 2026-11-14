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Your Positive Weekly Horoscope: ‘Free Will Astrology’ by Rob Brezsny
By Good News Network,13 days ago
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of November 14, 2026. Some of our most powerful medicines come from feared venoms. A compound from the deadly cone snail became a painkiller stronger than morphine. Venoms from vipers and lizards have yielded drugs that treat blood clots and diabetes. The very chemistry that evolved to harm, once understood and transformed, becomes the chemistry that heals. This is your native alchemy, Scorpio. You grasp, as few others do, that the dangerous and the toxic can be transmuted into potent medicine when wrangled with courage and skill. But wait! Stop! None of this will be relevant for you in the coming weeks. Some of your best medicines will be sweet, agreeable, pleasant, and filled with light. I invite you to expand beyond your usual attitude and approach.
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