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Fleet Renewal Continues as Sirius Shipping Names NextGen Tanker Maximus
By Mohd,12 days ago
Sirius Shipping has named its second Evolution 15K chemical tanker, M/T Maximus, at China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard ahead of its late-November delivery. Featuring a Kongsberg NVC 614 CT design, Promas propulsion, hybrid battery systems, and Ice Class 1A readiness, the vessel achieves an EEDI nearly 40% below 2025 Phase 3 requirements. Following delivery, Maximus will enter a long-term time charter with VAROPreem to support sustainable regional energy logistics as part of Sirius’s ongoing fleet renewal.