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The 5 Best Insulated Pipe Heat Tape for Tippah County Freezes
By Jon Ross Myers,13 days ago
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Every winter in Tippah County, the same story plays out: a hard freeze rolls through, an exposed pipe under the house or out by the well bursts, and somebody is out in the cold with a wrench and a wet crawlspace. A length of electric pipe heat tape — plugged in, wrapped around the pipe, and left to its built-in thermostat — is the cheapest way to make sure that story is not yours. Here are five well-reviewed cables, from a 3-foot spigot kit to a 100-foot run for a long well line.