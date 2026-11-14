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Trump faces bipartisan backlash over plan to sell public lands to states and tribes
By Kirk Siegler,13 days ago
The Trump administration wants to sell some federal public lands to states, local governments and tribes, a plan that's once again drawing swift bi-partisan opposition. The Trump administration doubled down this week on a controversial plan to sell off some federal public lands in the American West. The idea of transferring land to states or private companies for mining, logging or real estate was already drawing rare bipartisan backlash. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports.