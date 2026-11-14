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Sports, November 14th
By Slaten Swords,13 days ago
It was an overall quiet day from the UNI-Dome yesterday, as three of the four semifinal matchups saw a winning differential of at least 30 points for Classes 1A and 5A. In Class 1A, Regina Catholic exhibited why they are the #1 team in the class, as the Regals completely shut down Treynor in a 35-0 victory. The defense held the Cardinals to just 88 yards of total offense, while five different Regals scored a touchdown.