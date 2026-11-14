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City of Mt. Pleasant Free Leaf Collection Dates
By Lisa Grilliot,13 days ago
The City of Mt. Pleasant has announced its free leaf collection this month. On Monday, November 23, 2026, leaves will be picked up from residences north of Washington Street and on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, leaves will be picked from residences south of Washington Street. All leaves must be bagged and placed at the curb by 7am on your scheduled collection day.