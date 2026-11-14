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Murali Coryell – Deep Blues | Album Review
By John Mitchell,13 days ago
Most blues fans will know that Murali is the son of jazz-fusion guitarist Larry Coryell (1943-2017) but Murali has always played more blues than his late father. For this record he was offered the chance to dig deep into classic blues songs, many in the public domain; Murali jumped at the suggestion and hand picked the band for the session: Bernard ‘Pretty’ Purdie on drums, Junior Mack on guitar and Tony Garnier on double bass; Murali handles vocals and guitar. The ten songs are all familiar and include material by the likes of Charley Patton, Tampa Red, Blind Willie Johnson, Howling Wolf and Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland. The album was recorded and produced by David Chesky in NYC in a single day, 12 January 2026, and most of the tracks were first takes.