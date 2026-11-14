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De Zerbi Must Use Tottenham Star in New Role After What He Did on International Duty
By Daniel Feliciano,13 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur have had a mixed season so far in 2026/27, and there is clear room for improvement following the international break. Spurs currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after three wins from their opening ten games, but their performances in recent weeks had been much improved prior to falling to a 1-0 defeat to Leeds earlier this month.