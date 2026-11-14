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John Dague
By Obituaries,12 days ago
John Dague, 88, of Medina, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026. He was born September 15, 1938 in Lodi, Ohio, to the late Clair and Bernice (Kuhn) Dague. A devoted husband and proud U.S. Marine, he lived a life defined by service, craftsmanship, creativity, and community. He was a dedicated member of the Medina County Marine Corps League Detachment #569, AMVETS Post 1990, the Ohio Motor Pool, and the National Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA), earning the distinguished honor of 2018 Marine of the Year from the Medina County Marine Corps League. His love of music and community led him to become a founding member of the Medina High School Marching Band Beekeepers and the Medina Alumni Band. As the founder of John Dague Electric, he was also known for his incredible work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit.