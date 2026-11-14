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WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP CRASH DETAILS RELEASED
13 days ago
State police have released more details on a crash on Thursday in West Wheatfield Township. Troopers say that the crash was reported at 3:01 PM on Jessie Penrose Road just north of Muir Road. The driver, 20-year-old Savanna Garlitz was going south when she lost control on a curve. The vehicle hit an embankment and rolled over onto its roof. She was treated on-scene by Citizen’s Ambulance for suspected minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital. Garlitz was given a written warning for speeding.
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