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Pop Quiz! Answer The Toughest Questions From Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Psychiatry: A Fact Book and Win A Free Copy
10 days ago
Nearly a third of learners have missed these two. Can you nail them? Entries that get both correct will be entered to win a free perfect-bound copy of the book, including full access to the 8-credit CME post-test. The Two Questions. 1. A large, randomized trial of the MIND/Mediterranean-style diet...