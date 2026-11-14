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Funding N.C. 12’s future: How state priorities, federal assistance and local dollars could help reshape the highway
By Joy Crist,13 days ago
Every time a coastal storm damages N.C. Highway 12 on Pea Island, the immediate priority is to restore access to Hatteras Island as quickly as possible. Crews rebuild dunes, repair pavement, move sand, and stabilize shoulders. When the highway cannot reopen immediately, emergency ferries provide an alternative connection, although they accommodate significantly fewer vehicles than the roadway, as the past few weeks have demonstrated.