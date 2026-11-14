undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ocracoke holiday celebrations begin Nov. 21, with events planned through December
By Staff Reporter,13 days ago
Ocracoke will celebrate the holiday season with a full calendar of events beginning the weekend before Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year’s Eve. From ghost stories and live music to the annual Turkey Trot, holiday boat parade, local markets and oyster roasts, the island offers plenty of reasons to visit during the quieter winter months.