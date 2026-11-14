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Annual Hatteras Village Christmas Parade returns Dec. 12, with entries now open
By Joy Crist,13 days ago
The annual Hatteras Village Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at 2 p.m., and organizers are inviting individuals, businesses, organizations, and community groups to sign up to participate. Organized by the Hatteras Village Civic Association, the parade is a longstanding holiday tradition that brings together residents...