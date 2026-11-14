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Men's Basketball Tops California Lutheran to Open California Trip
11 days ago
Thousand Oaks, Calif. – The Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team knocked off California Lutheran University 76-69 Friday evening at Gilbert Arena. Kam Mayes was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and added six rebounds for the Ducks (2-0), while Tommy Scholl knocked down three three-pointers and pulled down five boards. Kyle Maddison chipped in 13 points and six rebounds as Stevens outscored Cal Lutheran 43-36 in the second half to remain unbeaten.