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Woman killed in Hermleigh shooting; suspect in custody
By KTXS Staff,13 days ago
SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday in Hermleigh, and a male suspect was taken into custody, the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies and Scurry County EMS were dispatched to the 500 block of German Street after receiving a report of a shooting. The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff Trey Wilson.
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