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Colgate faces Delaware, seeks to break 3-game skid
By The Associated Press,13 days ago
Colgate Raiders (0-3) at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Delaware. Delaware finished 10-21 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fightin' Blue Hens averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 25.3 in the paint, 8.7 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.