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Legal scholar Stephen Vladeck on Texas' new Democratic AG and federal litigation
By NPR,13 days ago
Possibly no state's politics will change more next year than Texas. For nearly three decades, Republicans won every single statewide race there. But this year, Democrats swept those statewide races, including one with huge national implications for the federal courts - Texas attorney general. Stephen Vladeck is a constitutional law expert and a professor at Georgetown University's Law Center, and he formerly taught at the University of Texas School of Law in Austin. Professor, thanks so much for being with us.