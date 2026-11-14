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Rob-Ball – An Arkanoid clone makes an appearance on the C64 via Hanyic.Robert
By Indie Retro News,11 days ago
The Commodore 64 scene gets another Arkanoid clone as developer Hanyic.Robert releases Rob-Ball, the highly anticipated follow-up to the hit Rob-Man. Far from a standard clone, this latest offering is a masterclass in 6502 assembly programming, pushing the aging 8-bit hardware into overdrive to deliver a premium arcade experience! According to the creator this is the ultimate Arkanoid-reimagining on the Commodore 64! Featuring smooth parallax scrolling, 24 randomized stages, and a unique “Coffee Break” help system.