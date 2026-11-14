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NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Gets Shaken Up as Cleetus McFarland Unleashes 1,000-HP Cadillac Drift
By Dogli Wilberforce,13 days ago
Denny Hamlin experienced a different kind of racing Thursday night when Cleetus McFarland took him for a ride in a 1,000-horsepower Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing at the Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida. The NASCAR Cup Series driver became a passenger as McFarland sent the custom-built car sideways around the track. A...