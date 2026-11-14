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Telecom outage triggers rare nationwide FAA ground stop, stranding travelers
By NPR,13 days ago
The nationwide ground stop that paralyzed air travel in the United States has been lifted. but the chaos will linger for days. Nearly all planes were grounded for more than four hours yesterday. They left travelers stranded in one of the most significant disruptions to the nation's air travel system in decades. Federal officials say telecommunications outages were to blame. They point toward a routine maintenance upgrade by a contractor as the cause. NPR transportation correspondent Joel Rose joins us. Joel, thanks so much for being with us.