undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brewers Offseason Primer: The State of the Roster
By Paul Dietrich,13 days ago
Over the next couple of weeks, we’re going to take a look around the Brewers’ roster and think about how, or if, the Brewers would consider upgrading at those positions and who might be available via free agency or trade. Before getting into that, though, we should go position-by-position through the Brewers’ roster to examine how things look going into the offseason — particularly in the wake of Jake Bauers’ deal with the Red Sox.