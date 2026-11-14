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227 West 19th Street Nears Completion In Chelsea, Manhattan
13 days ago
Work is finishing up on 227 West 19th Street, an 11-story residential building in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by DXA Studio and developed in a joint venture partnership between RoundSquare Development and VM Properties Group, the 100-foot-tall structure spans 37,378 square feet and will yield eight condominium units. The collection comprises five full-floor three-bedroom homes, two four-bedroom penthouses, and a four-bedroom townhouse with a private garage. The property is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.
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