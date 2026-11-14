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Women’s basketball drops road contest at Ashland, 69-55
By RealWV Sports,12 days ago
Ashland, OH – Bluefield State University women’s basketball fell short against Ashland 69-55 on the road. The Big Blue move to 0-2 overall. Ashland set the tone early, grabbing a 19-16 lead after the opening quarter. Though the Big Blue kept the pressure on, the Eagles used a steady second-quarter push to build a 32-25 lead going into halftime. Ashland held control throughout the second half, widening the gap before the Big Blue had a late fourth-quarter push behind threes from Mia Little and Naleila Cammack, but the Eagles sealed the 69-55 win over the Big Blue.