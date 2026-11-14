undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Fifth Hour: Mud Hens Maller
12 days ago
Nobody asked. Nobody approved. Nevertheless, Benny Radio is BACK in the audio sweatshop! Broadcasting Saturday from a top-secret roadside bunker someplace in middle America as his travels continue, your favorite overnight Gasbag unleashes pickle pandemonium, guacamole warfare, teddy bear insanity, clanging streetcars, Moby Dick's fishy legacy, a modern marvel of airplanes, and a radio anniversary only a certified AM/FM nerd could love. Then Costco becomes a social club! One innocent wardrobe malfunction leads to an unsolicited public interrogation. Since when is a casual T-shirt considered a federal offense? Plus, Ben loves the Mud Hens. Just not THOSE Mud Hens. Naturally.