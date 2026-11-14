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BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER SETTING SCOPE OF WORK, NOT-TO-EXCEED BUDGET FOR NEXT PHASES OF BOND PROJECT
By Josh Blaschke,13 days ago
The Brenham School Board will meet on Monday to potentially establish the framework for the next stages of the maintenance bond project. After setting the scope of work for the first phase of the project during their meeting last month, trustees will consider approving the program scope for phases two and three, setting a not-to-exceed budget, and determining the best value procurement delivery methods. They will also look to delegate administrative authority to the superintendent for contract execution up to $1 million and change order approval with phase contingency funds.