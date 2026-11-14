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GPCR-dependent biasing of GIRK channel signaling dynamics by RGS6 in mouse sinoatrial nodal cells
By Allison Anderson,13 days ago
Mechanisms promoting the compartmentalization of G-protein signaling are poorly understood in native cells. This study examined muscarinic (M2R) and adenosine (A1R) receptor signaling to a common effector—the G protein-gated inwardly rectifying K+ (GIRK) channel—in mouse sino-atrial nodal (SAN) cells. Regulator of G protein Signaling 6 (RGS6) exerts a GPCR-dependent influence on the efficacy, kinetics, and sensitivity of GIRK-dependent signaling in SAN cells, suppressing M2R-GIRK signaling kinetics and sensitivity and A1R-GIRK signaling amplitude. The distinctions can be explained by the differential utilization of G protein isoforms by M2R and A1R and a Gαo substrate preference of RGS6. Thus, GPCR-G protein signaling and RGS-G protein substrate biases shape GIRK-dependent signaling dynamics in the mouse heart.