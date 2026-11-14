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Falcons stress pursuit of wins after trading Jessie Bates III
By Get More Sports,13 days ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized constant communication this week, holding one-on-one talks, small-group sessions with the player leadership committee and full-team meetings to make clear that recent trades do not signal surrendering on the season. Stefanski said he is confident in the team’s leadership and has been speaking with them frequently.