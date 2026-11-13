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Gwen Jorgensen Returns to WTCS Podium with Bronze at World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi
10 days ago
To see sponsored ads, please enable JavaScript. ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Gwen Jorgensen earned her first World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) podium since 2016 on Friday, Nov. 13, claiming bronze at the 2026 WTCS Abu Dhabi to lead the U.S. team in the final WTCS race of the season. Jorgensen delivered the fastest run split in the women's field, crossing the finish line in 56 minutes, 23 seconds.