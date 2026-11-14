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RAF Abu Dhabi live stream results, discussion and video highlights | Khamzat vs. Weidman
By Alexander Behunin,13 days ago
Real American Freestyle (RAF) returns TODAY (Sat.., Nov. 14 2026), with RAF Abu Dhabi, streaming live on FOX Nation from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event, former UFC Middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev, takes on fellow former Middleweight kingpin, Chris Weidman, who is stepping in on short notice for Colby Covington.