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College football score predictions for Week 11, 2026: Model backs South Carolina (-7.5) at Arkansas
By Daniel Lewis,13 days ago
A ground stoppage issued by the FAA delayed several teams on Friday, but every game -- with the exception of Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma -- remains scheduled for Saturday. The Sooners will host the Rebels at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Two of the top four in the latest College Football Playoff ranking -- Georgia and Alabama -- are double-digit favorites in the Week 11 college football odds for Saturday. The toughest test is likely coming for No. 2 Utah, who is a 1.5-point road favorite at No. 23 Arizona in a game that will now start at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, three hours later than originally planned. Top-ranked Georgia is -16.5 at home against Missouri, while Alabama is -14 at Vanderbilt. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: