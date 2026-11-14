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Board Clears Way For Local E-Bike And E-Scooter Regulations
By User Submitted,13 days ago
Under New York State law, towns and villages in Westchester can already ban e-bikes and e-scooters in certain areas, or townwide, as long as signs are posted. But before they can set more specific rules, such as speed limits, or requirements to wear helmets or reflective clothing, the County must first pass a law giving them permission. This legislation does that.