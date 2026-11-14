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The Capitol Theatre Celebrates 100 Years Of Music History With New Port Chester Historical Society Exhibition
By User Submitted,13 days ago
Hosted at the historic Bush-Lyon Homestead, the free exhibition invites visitors to step back in time and explore the history of Ed Sullivan, his groundbreaking television show and its role in shaping American entertainment. The collection also traces the origins of The Capitol Theatre, affectionately known as the “Original Rock Palace,” and the legendary artists who helped cement its place in rock ‘n’ roll history. Viewing available on select Saturdays: November 21. December 5, December 12, December 19, January 9 and January 16.