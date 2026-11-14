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Sulphur Springs Crash Scare — Four Wrecks in a Week Near Juneau and Mulberry
By Elizabeth Johanson,13 days ago
Four serious crashes in seven days have rattled a quiet stretch of Sulphur Springs, where neighbors near East Juneau Street and East Mulberry Avenue say they are running out of patience — and out of parked cars to spare. The worst of them tore through a family's front yard, destroying six vehicles and leaving residents asking how many more wrecks it will take before the city steps in.
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