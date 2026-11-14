undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bill Kelly to Perform at Tarrytown Musuc Hall on Nov. 28
By User Submitted,13 days ago
Bill Kelly returns to the Tarrytown Music Hall Studio on November 28 for another night of his acclaimed singer-songwriter and Americana gems. Bill will be joined by Lincoln Schleifer on bass ( Donald Fagan, Levon Helm, Warren Haynes) and Gary Sieger on guitar (Jason Robert Brown, Donald Fagan, Cornell Dupree). Seating is limited and the show typically sells out.